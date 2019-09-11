Renaissance Investment Group Has Boosted Its Position in Intl Business Machines I (IBM) by $352,500; As Tri Pointe Group (TPH) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Greenhaven Associates Lowered Stake by $962,628

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (TPH) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 80,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 4.84M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.18 million, down from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Tri Pointe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 1.38M shares traded. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 3.25% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Expects to Open 16 New Communities in 2Q; 08/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Southern California Honored with Eight 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 06/03/2018 TRI Pointe Homes Northern California Honored with Six 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With Three New Hires; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 29/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Colorado Names Darren DuPree as New President; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Ended 1Q With Total Liquidity of $917.2M; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q Net $42.9M; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Anticipates 2Q Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 21%-21.5%

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.6. About 3.61M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold TPH shares while 70 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 150.16 million shares or 7.73% less from 162.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 37,661 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability holds 80,373 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 14,125 shares. Maltese Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.2% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Garde Cap stated it has 20,125 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Llc stated it has 6.11M shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 1.33M shares. Ent invested in 0% or 552 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). First Mercantile holds 0.04% or 15,103 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Lc accumulated 0.05% or 63,230 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 13.33 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc invested in 53,713 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 51,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Management Sa invested in 22,723 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TPH’s profit will be $58.32M for 8.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by TRI Pointe Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.78% EPS growth.