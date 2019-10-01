Renaissance Investment Group Has Boosted Its Costco Wholesale Crp Del (COST) Stake by $810,744; Kahn Brothers Group Has Trimmed Ny Times Cl A (NYT) Position by $6.53 Billion as Stock Price Rose

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Crp Del (COST) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 3,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 23,463 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20M, up from 20,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Crp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $288.11. About 2.18 million shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYT) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 200,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 472,272 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41B, down from 672,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Ny Times Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 1.47 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – NYT ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as President Trump’s lead lawyer in the special counsel probe – New York Times; 03/05/2018 – NYT EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – The New York Times said the firm paid to acquire the data through someone claiming to be an academic researcher; 25/05/2018 – UNDER DEAL U.S. WOULD ALLOW ZTE TO BUY AMERICAN PRODUCTS -NEW YORK TIMES, CITING PERSON FAMILIAR; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 17C, EST. 16C; 22/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: Exclusive video obtained by the New York Times shows the final days of 1 October shooter, Stephen Paddoc; 08/05/2018 – White House denies NY Times report of U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 08/03/2018 – The New York Times Rolls Out Obituaries Project for International Women’s Day

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $799.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.18M shares to 5.47M shares, valued at $54.57 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idw Media by 24,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 37,538 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.47% or 27,541 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc stated it has 556,080 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Ltd Liability Com reported 1.71% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 42,100 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Landscape Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 29,365 shares. 84,083 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Partner Fund Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.81% or 1.30 million shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 8,064 shares. 78,029 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com. Franklin stated it has 49,445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited reported 375,258 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oz Management LP holds 0.88% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 5.07 million shares. 1.99M were reported by Financial Bank Of Mellon.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26 million for 64.73 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

