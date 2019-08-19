Renaissance Investment Group Has Boosted Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Holding By $352,500; Sonoco Products Co (SON) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) stake by 37.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Investment Group Llc acquired 2,500 shares as Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Renaissance Investment Group Llc holds 9,165 shares with $1.29 million value, up from 6,665 last quarter. Intl Business Machines Corp I now has $118.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award

Sonoco Products Co (SON) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 159 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 127 decreased and sold stakes in Sonoco Products Co. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 72.30 million shares, down from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sonoco Products Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 102 Increased: 103 New Position: 56.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 18.54% above currents $133.76 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 18. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth invested in 0.14% or 3,236 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 529,965 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Canandaigua Bankshares And Tru owns 1.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 38,547 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com has 19,522 shares. Gyroscope Grp Ltd owns 6,841 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fcg Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Professional Advisory Service owns 3,328 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 123,709 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 1.37M are held by State Teachers Retirement. Monetary Management Group Inc Inc stated it has 5,232 shares. 317,957 were reported by Utd Cap Financial Advisers Lc. 26,928 were accumulated by Van Strum And Towne. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $5.69 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. It has a 18.9 P/E ratio. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sonoco Products Company’s (NYSE:SON) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Worth Considering Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sonoco Completes Acquisition of Corenso Holdings America – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pope Named Segment Vice President, Sonoco Plastics, Perimeter of Store – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sonoco Results Prove It’s Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 3.51% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company for 207,261 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Llc owns 368,966 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wespac Advisors Llc has 2.08% invested in the company for 48,848 shares. The Texas-based Brookmont Capital Management has invested 1.06% in the stock. Fruth Investment Management, a Texas-based fund reported 41,275 shares.

The stock increased 1.39% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 441,154 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (SON) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 10/04/2018 – SONOCO’S PACT TO LEASE PHARMAPORT BULK SHIPPERS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY CONITEX SONOCO JV; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR PAPER AND INDUSTRIAL CONVERTED PRODUCTS SEGMENT WERE $461 MLN, UP FROM $443 MLN IN 2017; 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 14/05/2018 – Sonoco’s New Digital Printing for Displays Offers Brands Quality, Agility; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR CONSUMER PACKAGING SEGMENT WERE $570 MLN, COMPARED WITH $482 MLN IN 2017; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for $150M in Cash; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Names Robert C. Tiede Pres and CEO