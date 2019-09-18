Renaissance Investment Group Decreased Position in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by $382,051 as Share Price Rose; Point72 Asset Management LP Increases Position in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 5,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 8,458 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 13,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $69.86. About 3.15M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 55.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 278,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 775,768 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.87 million, up from 497,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 365,037 shares traded or 25.82% up from the average. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 27,181 shares. Fisher Asset Management Llc reported 0.03% stake. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 975,545 shares. 61,157 are owned by Richard C Young Ltd. Sequoia Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,188 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.21% stake. 10,000 are held by Fairfield Bush And. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx stated it has 31,208 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Mngmt holds 61,284 shares. Howe & Rusling invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Texas-based Yacktman Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 27,030 were reported by Jefferies Gru Limited Co. North Amer Mgmt holds 41,558 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 13,374 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18M for 24.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $268.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Crp Del (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,071 shares to 23,463 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (NYSE:XYL) by 5,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Flavors&Fragrnc (NYSE:IFF).

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 475,075 shares to 228,871 shares, valued at $20.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) by 284,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,901 shares, and cut its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN).

