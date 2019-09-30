Renaissance Investment Group Decreased Position in Boeing Company (BA) as Stock Price Declined; Portolan Capital Management Stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) Trimmed as Shares Rose

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,523 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, down from 21,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC; 10/05/2018 – Washington has said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: TALKS WITH BOEING, BRAZIL GOVT ARE ADVANCED; 16/03/2018 – BA BOARD OKS WAIVER FOR DUBERSTEIN TO RUN FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) by 45.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 89,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The hedge fund held 105,180 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, down from 194,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 193,724 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brooks Pennington III Succeeded Bill Brown as Chairman of Board; 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 08/03/2018 Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Raises FY18 Adj EPS to $1.90 Or Higher; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Acquisition Expected to Close in Early April 2018; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces Acquisition Of General Pet Supply; 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet 2Q EPS 86c

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $929.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 181,530 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $46.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd. by 177,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,076 shares, and has risen its stake in 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT).

Analysts await Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CENTA’s profit will be $9.96M for 41.10 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Central Garden & Pet Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.75% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $268.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (NYSE:XYL) by 5,515 shares to 37,168 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Crp Del (NASDAQ:COST).