Renaissance Investment Group Decreased Its Colgate Palmolive (CL) Stake by $382,051; Valuation Rose; Popular (BPOP) Holder Price Michael F Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 5,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 8,458 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 13,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $69.28. About 2.44M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (BPOP) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 23,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 242,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.15 million, down from 265,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Popular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 237,096 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.14M for 24.39 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park National Corp Oh holds 56,413 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). National Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) holds 6.23% or 189,887 shares. Smithfield has invested 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associates has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Maryland Capital Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,784 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo invested in 0.06% or 35,413 shares. Barnett Com holds 4,821 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 2.04 million shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt Inc holds 0.44% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 60,549 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 0.26% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.39 million shares. 3,562 are owned by Rowland Co Counsel Adv. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx accumulated 0.77% or 31,208 shares. Swedbank invested in 0.72% or 2.20 million shares. Leavell Invest Management has 76,515 shares.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $268.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (NYSE:XYL) by 5,515 shares to 37,168 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,913 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Co. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.08% stake. Raging Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 4.85% or 529,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Jefferies Gp Lc reported 38,387 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.54% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 156 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 2.88 million shares. Amp Investors has 0% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 5,010 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc owns 331,895 shares. Us Bankshares De invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Quantitative Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 27,950 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Strs Ohio accumulated 9,255 shares.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.51 million for 8.25 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.