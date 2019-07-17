Renaissance Investment Group Decreased Its Boeing Company (BA) Position; Macerich Co (MAC) Has 1.21 Sentiment

Macerich Co (MAC) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 142 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 117 decreased and sold their stock positions in Macerich Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 135.92 million shares, up from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Macerich Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 87 Increased: 100 New Position: 42.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased Boeing Company (BA) stake by 10.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as Boeing Company (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Renaissance Investment Group Llc holds 21,952 shares with $8.37M value, down from 24,470 last quarter. Boeing Company now has $204.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ethiopian Airlines on the up with more deals & jets; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING THE SAME CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE AND ACTIONS OF THE US AND BOEING IN THE UPCOMING DS353 CASE; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Gulf Air

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Buy” rating and $48000 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $475 target in Monday, March 11 report. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by UBS. Landesbank maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.10 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has 30,528 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Argent Trust Co reported 49,813 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,632 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,344 shares. Hl Financial Service Limited accumulated 27,167 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,445 shares. Mirador Prtn Limited Partnership invested in 4,939 shares. Of Oklahoma owns 5,317 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca reported 10,386 shares. Kistler reported 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Punch & Associate Inv Mgmt Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 24,549 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 579 shares. Macquarie Group Limited holds 145,691 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs Inc invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was sold by McAllister Kevin G. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.75 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 47.39 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 1.67M shares traded or 6.98% up from the average. Macerich Company (MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MAC’s profit will be $121.47M for 9.78 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 20.57% of its portfolio in Macerich Company for 23.29 million shares. Presima Inc. owns 1.54 million shares or 9.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oakwood Capital Management Llc Ca has 4.77% invested in the company for 262,181 shares. The New York-based Third Avenue Management Llc has invested 4.42% in the stock. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 220,000 shares.