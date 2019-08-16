Renaissance Investment Group Decreased Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding by $467,992; Stock Value Declined; Merck (MRK) Holder Somerville Kurt F Lowered Its Stake by $400,724

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 1,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 3,934 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 5,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $12.16 during the last trading session, reaching $421.46. About 290,571 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 29/05/2018 – SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD SEPL.BO SAYS DSP BLACKROCK TRUSTEE COMPANY PVT LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.40 PCT TO 4.10 PCT; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 17/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Research Update; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE WOHNEN: BLACKROCK TO EXERT INFLUENCE ON SPVY BODIES; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT UK HAS 2.91% OF TELENET AS OF MARCH 5; 09/03/2018 – DAIMLER: BLACKROCK REPORTS 4.74% STAKE, WAS 5.61%; 12/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS WORRIES ABOUT A SLIDE TOWARD GLOBAL PROTECTIONISM ARE LOOMING OVER MARKETS; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: Don’t try to time this wild stock market; 24/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MILLER: MAKES SENSE TO PUT MONEY FRONT END; 06/04/2018 – BlackRock® Canada Completes Reclassification of Advisor Class Units to Common Units

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 4,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 22,671 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 27,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 4.54 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects Moderate Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) by 2,862 shares to 9,662 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Invests Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 9.69 million shares. Stonebridge Management has 1.43% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 47,020 shares. Regions Fin Corporation has 1.64M shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Allstate has 0.56% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 250,540 shares. 60,709 were reported by Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Buckhead Capital Lc reported 18,798 shares. Fincl Architects Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 306 shares. Iberiabank invested 1.67% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Healthcor Management Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1.26 million shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 12.52M shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,333 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 22,057 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Gould Asset Management Ltd Llc Ca reported 22,606 shares stake. Lowe Brockenbrough Communications reported 128,819 shares.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $245.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.