Renaissance Investment Group Decreased Colgate Palmolive (CL) Position; Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Sentiment Is 1.2

Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.42, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 53 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 44 sold and reduced stock positions in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 32.55 million shares, down from 32.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Cross Country Healthcare Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 30 Increased: 42 New Position: 11.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased Colgate Palmolive (CL) stake by 38.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 5,381 shares as Colgate Palmolive (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Renaissance Investment Group Llc holds 8,458 shares with $607,000 value, down from 13,839 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive now has $62.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 3.77M shares traded or 14.40% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $66,640 activity.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. for 75,616 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc owns 1.73 million shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management Lp has 0.62% invested in the company for 1.70 million shares. The New York-based Sio Capital Management Llc has invested 0.59% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 973,239 shares.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $380.71 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch local nurses and allied staffing; and short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments.

Analysts await Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. CCRN’s profit will be $368,903 for 258.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 3.24% above currents $73.26 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8200 target in Monday, July 29 report. Wells Fargo maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, July 29. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $7000 target. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, April 29. Macquarie Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, April 29. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $7200 target. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, June 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Citigroup. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 372,118 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 12,372 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Riverbridge Limited owns 28,630 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.69M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0.19% or 162,600 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Penobscot Mgmt Inc holds 10,050 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cambridge Trust reported 3,704 shares stake. Dillon & Associates Incorporated owns 111,359 shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated reported 871 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Company invested in 0.01% or 9,560 shares. The Washington-based Washington Trust Bank has invested 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 0.06% or 13,374 shares. Orrstown Financial Service invested in 1,730 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 25.80 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased Xylem Inc Shs Issued (NYSE:XYL) stake by 5,515 shares to 37,168 valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2. It also upped Costco Wholesale Crp Del (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 3,071 shares and now owns 23,463 shares. Intl Flavors&Fragrnc (NYSE:IFF) was raised too.

