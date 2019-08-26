Renaissance Investment Group Cut By $653,016 Its Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) Holding; Water Asset Management Has Raised Its Itron (ITRI) Holding

Water Asset Management Llc increased Itron Inc (ITRI) stake by 60.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Asset Management Llc acquired 12,121 shares as Itron Inc (ITRI)’s stock rose 18.93%. The Water Asset Management Llc holds 32,055 shares with $1.50 million value, up from 19,934 last quarter. Itron Inc now has $2.65B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.09. About 224,984 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) stake by 5.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,392 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Renaissance Investment Group Llc holds 40,610 shares with $11.12M value, down from 43,002 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientificinc now has $107.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.17% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $269.36. About 1.76M shares traded or 21.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $33.89 million activity. $2.19M worth of stock was sold by SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP on Friday, March 15.

Among 5 analysts covering Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Itron has $7500 highest and $60 lowest target. $68.80’s average target is 2.55% above currents $67.09 stock price. Itron had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) on Tuesday, August 20 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by JMP Securities. The stock of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 28. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 13.97% above currents $269.36 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $300 target in Monday, March 18 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TMO in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 26. Needham maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Thursday, July 25. Needham has “Buy” rating and $32100 target. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Tuesday, July 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.38 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.