Renaissance Investment Group Continues to Hold Holding in Intl Business Machines I (IBM); As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Shelton Capital Management Upped Position

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3-D sensing race; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $133.67. About 4.08M shares traded or 11.07% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,603 were accumulated by First Personal Serv. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn invested 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mercer Advisers invested in 1,366 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fundx Investment Grp Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lynch And Assoc In stated it has 44,824 shares. Shine Advisory stated it has 1,576 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ancora Limited holds 0.07% or 12,691 shares in its portfolio. Doliver Advsr LP owns 1,456 shares. Moreover, Cohen Capital Mgmt has 1.58% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Harvey Cap Management Inc has invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Reliant Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.59% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd has invested 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 3,328 are held by Professional Advisory Services Inc. Moreover, Gfs Advisors Limited has 0.43% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,215 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 53,586 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Microsoft Results Have Market Feeling Better About Earnings Season – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Day In Market History: IBM Launches First PC – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why IBM Stockâ€™s Next Move Is Likely to Be Higher – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Aurora Gets Burned; IBM Gets Over the Blues – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) by 11,313 shares to 306 shares, valued at $11.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 14,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,347 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).