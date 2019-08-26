Renaissance Group Upped Position in Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) as Stock Rose; Xcel Energy (XEL) Stock Rose While Brookfield Asset Management Has Upped Position by $1.47 Million

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 26,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The hedge fund held 945,700 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.16M, up from 919,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.45. About 3.87M shares traded or 22.40% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 20/04/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – MCSO says Skipper Island Fire is now 100% contained. I-70’between Fruita and Loma being closed for; 29/03/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Xcel Energy, Exits TDC; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: FAA OKS WAIVER TO FLY DRONES BEYOND LINE OF SIGHT; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 27/03/2018 – MN Public Radio: Bill to help Xcel plan for hefty nuclear plant costs heads to Senate floor; 26/04/2018 – XCEL CEO BEN FOWKE COMMENTS ON CALL; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Carter to Assume Many of the Responsibilities Currently Held by Marvin McDaniel; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: DRONES TO SURVEY TRANSMISSION LINES NEAR DENVER

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 4,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 75,159 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, up from 70,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $233.82. About 441,416 shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 20/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS MINISTER OF LABOUR AGREED TO CANADIAN PACIFIC’S REQUEST TO ORDER VOTE ON FINAL OFFER TO RENEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 06/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC TEAMSTERS COULD STRIKE AS EARLY AS APRIL 21; 29/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Winding Down Freight Shipments in Canada, U.S. Due to Strike — Company; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – MEETING WITH IBEW LATER ON APRIL 18, PRESENTING UNION WITH STREAMLINED 3-YEAR AND 5-YEAR AGREEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 06/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE ACTION; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Canadian Pacific Railway wrongly coded

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 99,777 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $86.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 333,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,446 shares, and cut its stake in Falcon Minerals Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.