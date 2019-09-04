Renaissance Group Upped Its Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Position by $3.10 Million; Share Price Declined; Water Island Capital Has Increased Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Position by $15.81 Million

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 165.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 2.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 3.62M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.20 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 234,359 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB); 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 13,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 105,451 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45M, up from 91,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $191.32. About 129,706 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Utah Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 9,930 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 89 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Co has 453 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Odey Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd has invested 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 198,868 shares. Advsr Cap Lc owns 0.2% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 14,051 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 1,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Plc has 0.01% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Barometer Cap Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 1,600 shares. Moreover, Of Vermont has 0% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 31 shares. Capital Investors accumulated 1.69M shares. 44 are held by Meeder Asset. Cleararc Cap Inc owns 1,265 shares. 389,585 were accumulated by Ameriprise Finance Inc.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,777 shares to 97,729 shares, valued at $28.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 23,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,763 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $199,007 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 12,562 shares. D E Shaw & Company holds 1.48M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) or 435,950 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Com holds 2.23% or 378,479 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 5,858 shares. Moody National Bank Division has 228 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) or 515,900 shares. Capstone Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 372,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 31,896 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP has 0.03% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 142,502 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com holds 0% or 66,310 shares.

