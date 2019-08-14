Renaissance Group Trimmed Oracle Systems (ORCL) Holding by $1.85 Million; Share Value Rose; Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Lifted Its Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) as Market Valuation Rose

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 34,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 528,757 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.40M, down from 563,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 10.28 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $100.93. About 4.61M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 169,146 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Duncker Streett And Co has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 5.53 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. 21,231 were reported by Finemark Natl Bank And Tru. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.18% or 5,240 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 4,051 shares. Castleark Ltd Liability holds 480 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability Company reported 3.60M shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset Mgmt has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 11,839 are held by Bridges Invest Mngmt. Grimes Company holds 118,688 shares. Strs Ohio has 1.45M shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 96,100 shares or 0.25% of the stock. California-based Capital Guardian Tru Company has invested 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $648.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance by 5,790 shares to 446,199 shares, valued at $28.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,981 shares, and cut its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 18,980 shares to 128,411 shares, valued at $27.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Santander Mexico by 179,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Acs Actividades De Construcc O.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wharton Business Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Illinois-based Rmb Management has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Personal Finance Svcs stated it has 90,022 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 875,657 shares. Hallmark Cap Management owns 339,788 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Mgmt has invested 0.3% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas stated it has 72,288 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth accumulated 4,240 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.11% or 22,830 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Investment LP has 0.46% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc has 5,650 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Grimes And holds 168,510 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Fosun Int Limited stated it has 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Financial Bank & Company Of Newtown owns 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,750 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank accumulated 75,197 shares or 0.22% of the stock.