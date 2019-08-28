Renaissance Group Trimmed Biogen (BIIB) Holding; 0 Analysts Bullish Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)

Renaissance Group Llc decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 7.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc sold 7,078 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 81,828 shares with $19.34 million value, down from 88,906 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $40.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $220.79. About 1.56M shares traded or 8.91% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE

Among 2 analysts covering Halfords Group PLC (LON:HFD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Halfords Group PLC has GBX 260 highest and GBX 200 lowest target. GBX 245’s average target is 38.73% above currents GBX 176.6 stock price. Halfords Group PLC had 8 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) rating on Monday, May 13. Peel Hunt has “Sell” rating and GBX 200 target. Berenberg maintained the shares of HFD in report on Tuesday, May 28 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 22. See Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendershot Incorporated holds 1.46% or 17,967 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot invested in 0.04% or 894 shares. 28,048 were accumulated by Cim Limited Co. Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,397 shares. Armistice Limited invested in 1.94% or 150,000 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). California-based Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,118 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 137,020 shares. Saratoga Rech Invest stated it has 160,680 shares. Greenwood Cap Assocs Ltd Liability holds 18,102 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 124,118 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 9,288 shares. 8,230 were reported by Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd has 1,258 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity. The insider DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21 million.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 22.67% above currents $220.79 stock price. Biogen Inc had 36 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 4. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $320 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of BIIB in report on Friday, June 28 to “Neutral” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 22. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.00 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Group Llc increased Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) stake by 25,937 shares to 677,212 valued at $24.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) stake by 102,478 shares and now owns 503,145 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was raised too.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products. The company has market cap of 351.64 million GBP. It operates in two divisions, Retail and Car Servicing. It has a 8.41 P/E ratio. The firm offers car parts, cycling products, technology products, kids products, and camping and leisure equipment; and car service, repair, and MOTs to retail and fleet customers.