Renaissance Group Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Has Lifted by $565,586 as Share Price Rose; As Sarepta Theraputics (SRPT) Share Price Rose, Sivik Global Healthcare Has Trimmed Its Position

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Sarepta Theraputics Inc (SRPT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Theraputics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $142.26. About 875,435 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – IF ALL DEVELOPMENT-RELATED MILESTONE PAYMENTS ARE MET, CO TO MAKE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $45 MLN OVER AN ABOUT TWO-YEAR EVALUATION PERIOD; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 26/04/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS CEO DOUGLAS INGRAM’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $56.9 MLN — SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS TO SUBMIT NDA FOR SRP-4053; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT, BUY-OUT OPTION WITH MYONEXUS

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 3,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 109,421 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64 million, up from 105,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 924,805 shares traded or 89.63% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 24/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Jazz (JAZZ) Down 7.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TowerJazz Announces its Annual Technical Global Symposium to be held in China, Japan and the US – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Jazz (JAZZ) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat, Stock Up 8% – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Jazz (JAZZ) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.71% or 22,920 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon owns 1.28M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc has invested 1.59% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Adell Harriman Carpenter stated it has 11,255 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 34 shares. Congress Asset Ma holds 1% or 534,269 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 11,108 shares. 1,660 are owned by Brave Asset Management. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 81,464 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation stated it has 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Millennium Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc invested in 608,321 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 14,824 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,455 shares.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbs Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) by 4,236 shares to 228,317 shares, valued at $17.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,675 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.08 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.42 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.07 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates holds 17,605 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Lc holds 828,400 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 54 shares stake. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 913,522 shares or 0.58% of the stock. 5,967 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,676 shares. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.32% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,000 shares. Granite Point Cap Management Lp has 0.24% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 500 shares. Pinnacle Assoc has 195,407 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Tributary Ltd Liability Co invested in 13,300 shares or 0.12% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Cap LP has invested 0.26% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Sei Co has invested 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 574,435 shares.