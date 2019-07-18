Renaissance Group Raised Lam Research (LRCX) Holding By $1.24 Million; Engineers Gate Manager LP Lifted Its Dexcom (DXCM) Holding

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Dexcom Inc (DXCM) stake by 149.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp acquired 59,857 shares as Dexcom Inc (DXCM)’s stock declined 18.49%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 100,010 shares with $11.91 million value, up from 40,153 last quarter. Dexcom Inc now has $13.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $147.57. About 711,784 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc

Renaissance Group Llc increased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 4.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc acquired 6,926 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 7.99%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 152,703 shares with $27.34M value, up from 145,777 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $28.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $191.72. About 1.58M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F

Among 7 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lam Research had 12 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of LRCX in report on Tuesday, January 29 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15. The rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral” on Monday, July 8. FBR Capital maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, April 25. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $24000 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crosslink Capital has invested 3.35% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management accumulated 263,803 shares. State Street stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 45,111 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Scout Invs Inc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 158,209 shares. Bancorp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). E&G Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.4% or 5,100 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 100,044 shares. Alps holds 0.01% or 6,237 shares. Sprott holds 55,000 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 2,228 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 150 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company reported 90,287 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc accumulated 1,986 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. Heckart Christine sold $354,616 worth of stock. 1,692 shares valued at $304,560 were sold by JENNINGS KEVIN on Wednesday, February 6.

Renaissance Group Llc decreased Canadian Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) stake by 4,749 shares to 202,662 valued at $18.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) stake by 22,340 shares and now owns 159,571 shares. The Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dexcom had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. Piper Jaffray maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Friday, February 22. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $175 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 169,082 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 120,679 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Ardevora Asset Llp holds 0.74% or 238,800 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Castleark Management Lc reported 123,542 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.04% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Amer Research Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 190 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.17% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Navellier And Assocs reported 0.36% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.04% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 96 shares. 413,897 are owned by Bamco. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Company owns 25,476 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt accumulated 12,297 shares. 3,609 were reported by Proshare Advisors Ltd Company.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. The insider SAYER KEVIN R sold 6,000 shares worth $893,400. $57,104 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares were sold by Murphy Patrick Michael. Pacelli Steven Robert sold $466,303 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Wednesday, January 23.