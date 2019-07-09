Renaissance Group Position in Ross Stores (ROST) Cut by $2.66 Million; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Boosted Its Holding by $504,480

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 28,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 316,762 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.49M, down from 345,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $101.58. About 1.07 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 10,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,792 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 42,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 13.16 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Assets 1.26%; 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IS SAID TO HAVE REPORTED FINDING TO OCC: DJ; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – STEVE ELLIS, HEAD OF INNOVATION GROUP, WILL RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – NY Comptroller DiNapoli Has Written to Wells Fargo Shareholders Urging Support for Bank to Provide Report on Incentive Pay Practices; 24/05/2018 – Bitfinex Said to Find Bank in Puerto Rico After Wells Fargo Exit; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 8,735 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,778 shares, and cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.46 million for 22.67 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

