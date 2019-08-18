Renaissance Group Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose; Polen Capital Management Trimmed Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position by $203.60 Million as Shares Rose

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 10,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 129,018 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38 million, down from 139,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76 million, down from 7.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.02. About 1.09M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 19,927 shares to 154,776 shares, valued at $28.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. 15,900 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $4.22 million on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 873,010 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Communications Ltd Liability Com owns 5,898 shares. Blue Edge Limited Liability Corp holds 4,719 shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sei Invs Co holds 0.61% or 773,044 shares. Weitz Incorporated has 407,600 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt reported 70,213 shares. Lakewood Capital LP reported 191,298 shares. M Securities owns 1,429 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 239,113 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com. 16,965 were accumulated by Condor Mngmt. Counselors holds 0.07% or 6,522 shares in its portfolio. 221,000 were accumulated by Bank Of Nova Scotia. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Ny holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 52,262 shares.

