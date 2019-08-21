Renaissance Group Maintains Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio S (CTSH); As Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lowered by $327,732 Its Holding

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $171.82. About 1.01 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC)

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio S (CTSH) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 48,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 353,640 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.62M, up from 305,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 1.48 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 15.56 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

