Renaissance Group Lowered Its The Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake; Barnes Group Has 1.36 Sentiment

Barnes Group Inc (B) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 99 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 73 reduced and sold stock positions in Barnes Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 42.84 million shares, down from 43.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Barnes Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 59 Increased: 56 New Position: 43.

Renaissance Group Llc decreased The Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 3.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc sold 8,275 shares as The Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 250,889 shares with $27.86M value, down from 259,164 last quarter. The Walt Disney Co now has $245.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.55. About 5.48 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.27% above currents $136.55 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Friday, April 12 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Renaissance Group Llc increased Mitsubishi Electric Corp (MIELY) stake by 54,298 shares to 587,614 valued at $15.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOVEY) stake by 57,733 shares and now owns 409,108 shares. Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) was raised too.

Analysts await Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.78 per share. B’s profit will be $43.02 million for 12.87 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Barnes Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Barnes Group Inc. operates as an industrial and aerospace maker and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Industrial and Aerospace. It has a 15.21 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment offers precision parts, products, and systems for applications serving various clients in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

The stock increased 2.29% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 140,231 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (B) has declined 21.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.04, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Raises Dividend to 16c; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $7,996 activity.