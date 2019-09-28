Renaissance Group Lowered Its Position in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) by $396,552; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Foyston Gordon & Payne Lowered Stake

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 54,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 129,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.99 million, down from 184,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 16,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 555,952 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.76M, down from 572,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 294,075 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,774 shares to 348,710 shares, valued at $23.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 155,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Huami Corp.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,698 are held by Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp. Moneta Invest Advisors Llc has invested 0.53% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pinnacle holds 0.88% or 89,122 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt has invested 3.46% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Horan Advisors accumulated 2,362 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt invested in 5,310 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt reported 2,863 shares. Kings Point Capital stated it has 60,286 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Illinois-based First Amer Bancshares has invested 2.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mitchell Communication accumulated 17,594 shares or 0.77% of the stock. 10,460 are held by Godshalk Welsh Management. Private Advisor Llc reported 110,683 shares. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Inc has 1.3% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 31,880 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 251,822 shares.