Renaissance Group Lifted Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Stake by $26.79 Million; Autus Asset Management Increases Position in Xylem (XYL)

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) by 9733.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 155,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 157,337 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.20 million, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $167.15. About 488,273 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 8,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 47,465 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97M, up from 39,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $75.97. About 457,878 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 40,914 shares to 18,109 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 38,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,751 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bridgestone Corp (BRDCY) by 44,081 shares to 797,284 shares, valued at $15.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,368 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.