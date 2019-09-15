Renaissance Group Lifted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position; 0 Analysts Bullish Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG)

Renaissance Group Llc increased Gilead Sciences (GILD) stake by 4.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc acquired 15,774 shares as Gilead Sciences (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 348,710 shares with $23.56M value, up from 332,936 last quarter. Gilead Sciences now has $84.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 4.81 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Among 3 analysts covering Thomas Cook Group PLC (LON:TCG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Thomas Cook Group PLC has GBX 27 highest and GBX 13 lowest target. GBX 16’s average target is 218.09% above currents GBX 5.03 stock price. Thomas Cook Group PLC had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 17 by Jefferies. Jefferies downgraded Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) on Wednesday, July 3 to “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Oddo & Cie to “Reduce” on Friday, May 17. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 27 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. See Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) latest ratings:

03/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 24.00 New Target: GBX 13.00 Downgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 46.00 New Target: GBX 17.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 12.00 Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Oddo & Cie Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 35.00 New Target: GBX 18.00 Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 43.00 New Target: GBX 24.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 28.00 Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Under Review Under Review

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 27.00 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 32.00 New Target: GBX 27.00 Unchanged

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 43.00 Maintain

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company has market cap of 77.25 million GBP. It also owns, leases, manages, or franchises approximately 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, and Smartline brands, as well as various partner hotels. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm operates an airline fleet of 94 aircrafts; and Academy of Excellence, which offers quality management training and consulting services to its partner hotels in areas, such as food presentation, housekeeping, and online reputation management, as well as offers ancillary products, including travel and booking insurance, airline meals and seat selection, extra luggage, private transfers, room upgrades, excursions, and entertainment while in destination.

The stock decreased 1.37% or GBX 0.07 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 5.03. About 19.90 million shares traded. Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Renaissance Group Llc decreased Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 11,254 shares to 115,425 valued at $25.11M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) stake by 11,479 shares and now owns 223,998 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.