Renaissance Group Increases Stake in Snap (SNA); Mycio Wealth Partners Has Trimmed Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Stake by $3.44 Million as Market Value Rose

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Snap (SNA) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 21,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 154,171 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.13 million, up from 132,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Snap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 98,252 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $216.55. About 21,668 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. On Monday, March 25 Hudson Brian Arden Sr. bought $20,014 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) or 115 shares.

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “10.1% of DON Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Buy Erie Indemnity Co. At $240, Earn 8.4% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Erie Indemnity Company’s (NASDAQ:ERIE) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China denies Qingdao port visit for U.S. warship amid tensions – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Pt Cr Co Llc (NYSE:ECC) by 45,391 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $18.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 35,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 32.22 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

