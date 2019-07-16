Renaissance Group Increases Position in Manulife Financial (MFC); Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Spc Financial Increased Its Position by $360,000 as Shares Rose

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,277 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 7,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $367.69. About 942,288 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN OPENS NEW FACILITY TO SUPPORT F-35 PRODUCTION; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 02/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $211.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To Sales $50.35B-$51.85B; 22/03/2018 – The Chinese J-31 fighter jet is believed to be a knockoff of Lockheed Martin’s F-35; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 88,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 926,058 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.66 million, up from 837,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 945,334 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 08/05/2018 – MANULIFE RELEASES 2017 CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT & PUBLIC AC; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DBS TRUSTEE LTD HAS ESTABLISHED A US$1 BLN MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028; 23/03/2018 – Manulife’s Frances Donald on a Trade War’s Impact on Business Confidence (Video); 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Brings Canada’s First Corporate Green Bond Since 2015; 16/03/2018 – Manulife’s Management Information Circular and Annual Report available online

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 3,750 shares to 85,159 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 177,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,412 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geller Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sun Life Fincl has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has 20,178 shares. Williams Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 5,884 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh invested in 0.03% or 7,828 shares. Webster State Bank N A has 456 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc, New York-based fund reported 236,779 shares. Shanda Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 5,000 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corporation Mi holds 100 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.38% or 10,088 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 350 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na accumulated 0.13% or 1,684 shares. Connors Investor Services invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 566,615 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. National Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 6,818 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S also bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Monday, February 25. The insider Ambrose Richard F sold 6,647 shares worth $2.00 million.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7,078 shares to 81,828 shares, valued at $19.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 23,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,063 shares, and cut its stake in The Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).