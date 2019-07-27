Renaissance Group Increases Holding in Comcast (CMCSA); Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Camden Asset Management LP Has Lifted Position

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 32,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 691,398 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.64M, up from 658,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast Bid Would Create `Huge Behemoth’ With $170 Billion Debt; 21/05/2018 – U.K. MINDED NOT TO ISSUE EIN ON COMCAST BID FOR SKY; 03/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC News EXCLUSIVE: Feds had a wiretap up on Michael Cohen; details live now on @MSNBC; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER WELL ADVANCED; 17/05/2018 – Comcast Class A Favored by 16 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,275 shares to 250,889 shares, valued at $27.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lukoil Pjsc by 9,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,773 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Ptnrs Ma invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corporation holds 0.65% or 274,923 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Com holds 220,067 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 1.79 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 200,679 shares. King Wealth owns 6,450 shares. Bluespruce Invests Lp reported 3.32M shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Liability accumulated 92,502 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Clean Yield invested in 629 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors Lc, a New York-based fund reported 667,278 shares. Howland Capital Management Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,458 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.27% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 53,621 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 46,500 shares to 113,634 shares, valued at $134.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 10.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33.85 million shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn).

