Renaissance Group Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding By $1.41 Million; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Holding By $2.82 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) stake by 4.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc acquired 100,730 shares as Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)’s stock rose 3.55%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 2.29 million shares with $64.55M value, up from 2.19 million last quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. now has $1.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 119,991 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI)

Renaissance Group Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 5.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc acquired 5,766 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 118,092 shares with $28.82 million value, up from 112,326 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $216.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $228.89. About 2.04 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold HASI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 4.98% more from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vermont-based Hanson And Doremus has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Barclays Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 58,348 shares. 699,400 were reported by Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) or 10,500 shares. 26,210 are owned by Citigroup. 34,426 were accumulated by Caxton Limited Partnership. Bsw Wealth Prtn has 0.04% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 292,258 shares. Regions Corporation owns 9,942 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 422,048 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap owns 0.01% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 20,777 shares. Essex Invest Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,500 shares. 11,304 are held by Smithfield Trust. Van Eck Associate reported 0.28% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) stake by 67,265 shares to 189,030 valued at $14.72M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) stake by 75,419 shares and now owns 1.45M shares. Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was reduced too.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,045 activity. The insider Eckel Jeffrey bought 1,891 shares worth $51,045.

Renaissance Group Llc decreased Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 10,728 shares to 160,905 valued at $15.71M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 44,651 shares and now owns 646,747 shares. Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Advisor Group Inc Lc has invested 0.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Legacy Cap Ptnrs reported 1.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bainco stated it has 0.86% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jlb & Assoc Inc accumulated 19,061 shares. Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 34,153 shares. Mad River Invsts accumulated 1,350 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 61,582 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,080 shares. Cadence Natl Bank Na reported 3,246 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 3,701 shares. Veritas Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.47M shares or 5.15% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 4,750 shares. Bamco stated it has 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 504,101 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $263.50’s average target is 15.12% above currents $228.89 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $29800 target. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17.