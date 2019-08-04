Renaissance Group Increased Its Snap (SNA) Position by $3.42 Million; Share Price Declined; Excalibur Management Stake in Verizon (VZ) Increased by $300,015

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Snap (SNA) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 21,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 154,171 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.13 million, up from 132,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Snap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 488,383 shares traded or 7.00% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09M shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in P & G (NYSE:PG) by 4,040 shares to 32,581 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.9% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc reported 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.57% or 14.82M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory accumulated 7.26M shares or 0.72% of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc has 1.7% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 921,560 shares. Old West Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 58,527 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management reported 147,169 shares. Hamlin Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.86 million shares or 4.89% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 0.13% or 55,792 shares. Pioneer Trust National Bank N A Or reported 34,720 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 2.84M shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited Liability owns 215,501 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 163,342 shares. Lincluden Limited owns 1.29% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 227,174 shares. 344,078 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 45,265 shares. Sabal Tru Com has 1,510 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Groesbeck Mngmt Corporation Nj has 12,773 shares. Georgia-based Bowen Hanes has invested 0.09% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Victory Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 21,713 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited holds 118,105 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 5,854 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rmb Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 4,122 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs has 150,445 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Brinker Cap reported 12,117 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking accumulated 46,609 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc reported 63,027 shares.

