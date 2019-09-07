Renaissance Group Holds Holding in Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP); Awm Investment Company Continues to Hold Position in Reed’s (REED)

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 4,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 75,159 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, up from 70,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $241.47. About 276,181 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice; 06/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE ACTION; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific reaches tentative agreement with striking workers; 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – OVER 3000 CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC WENT ON STRIKE AT 2200 ET TUESDAY; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS FULL OPERATIONS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC AND KOOTENAY VALLEY RAILWAY WILL RESUME MAY 31 AT 0600 LOCAL TIME ACROSS CANADA; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT, THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTION TO COMMUTER RAIL COMPANIES OPERATING ON CP’S NETWORK; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Rail Unions Reach Deal to Avoid Canada Strike

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Reed’s Inc. (REED) by 259.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 2.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.56% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 809,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Reed’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.59M market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 55,669 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11,651 shares to 246,834 shares, valued at $26.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 9,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,508 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 322,680 shares to 452,460 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sharpspring Inc. by 103,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,454 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (Israel).

