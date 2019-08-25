Renaissance Group Holding in International Business Machi E (IBM) Raised by $4.61 Million; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machi E (IBM) by 22.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 32,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.10 million, up from 145,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machi E for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 17.68% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Grp has 10,077 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Eqis Cap reported 16,144 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 381,958 are held by Citigroup. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,399 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.35% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Campbell Newman Asset reported 8,389 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc invested in 5,405 shares. Nordea Inv Management owns 3.73M shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Farmers Bancshares, Kentucky-based fund reported 18,597 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 277,984 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Ltd Limited Liability Company has 417 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ledyard Fincl Bank has invested 0.94% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). California-based Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.62% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Northstar Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,008 shares or 0.12% of the stock. First Interstate National Bank, Montana-based fund reported 2,127 shares.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 34,960 shares to 528,757 shares, valued at $28.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,166 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,050 shares to 25,995 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New by 13,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,665 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc..