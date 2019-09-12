Renaissance Group Holding in Credicorp LTD (BAP) Decreased by $972,648; Granahan Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position in Ring Energy (REI) by $1.61 Million

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 4,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 66,592 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24 million, down from 70,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $214.61. About 112,867 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ring Energy (REI) by 57.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 538,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.49% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81M, up from 943,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ring Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.67% or $0.1001 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3999. About 1.82M shares traded or 68.68% up from the average. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) by 56,042 shares to 937,862 shares, valued at $20.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 257,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,184 shares, and cut its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).

