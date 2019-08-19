Renaissance Group Has Upped Lam Research (LRCX) Position by $1.24 Million; Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Needham Investment Management Cut Holding

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $71.22. About 115,953 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL)

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 6,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 152,703 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.34M, up from 145,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $208.88. About 672,770 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 88,035 shares to 241,814 shares, valued at $30.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,889 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.21% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Yhb Investment Advsr Inc holds 16,150 shares. Summit Secs Grp Inc Lc invested in 0.08% or 2,400 shares. Moreover, Moors & Cabot has 0.05% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.01% or 2,866 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 24,666 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Invesco Limited owns 0.13% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2.13M shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 28,829 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Guinness Asset Mgmt reported 37,470 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cibc Asset Management reported 22,821 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs holds 1.33% or 35,409 shares in its portfolio. Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bridges Inv Management, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,328 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment has invested 0.07% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 42 shares. Martin Inc Tn holds 55,354 shares. Invesco reported 0.01% stake. Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 21,409 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 35,999 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 52,446 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 1,835 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 15,300 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 2.55% or 176,722 shares. Coldstream Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,536 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 191,582 shares.

