Renaissance Group Has Upped Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $1.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Azimuth Capital Management Has Upped Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $335,984

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 1,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 56,508 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44M, up from 54,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $219.91. About 951,585 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 118,092 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.82 million, up from 112,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $217.32. About 4.97 million shares traded or 28.82% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) by 50,797 shares to 60,443 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 34,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,015 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Comm Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt reported 480 shares stake. Moreover, Bankshares Of The West has 1.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 43,417 shares. Jensen Investment Mngmt Inc has 1.82 million shares for 5.06% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based Fiduciary Management Wi has invested 3.52% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mu holds 3.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 20,600 shares. Montag A & Assocs owns 17,081 shares. Cambridge accumulated 150,374 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Benin Mgmt Corp accumulated 1,659 shares. Finemark National Bank And Tru holds 0.56% or 41,104 shares. Telemus Ltd Llc stated it has 30,888 shares. Jennison Assocs Lc invested in 0.31% or 1.27 million shares. 16,105 were accumulated by Natl Asset Inc. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 1,350 shares. American Mgmt Com reported 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stanley owns 5,890 shares.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capgemini Se by 39,798 shares to 633,349 shares, valued at $15.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 15,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,173 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.