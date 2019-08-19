Renaissance Group Has Upped Fresenius Medical Care Ag & O (FMS) Holding by $3.77 Million; Stock Declined; Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Holder Adage Capital Partners Gp Lowered Holding

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care Ag & O (FMS) by 33.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 94,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.58% . The institutional investor held 377,246 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.29 million, up from 283,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Fresenius Medical Care Ag & O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 159,907 shares traded. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has declined 30.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FMS News: 27/04/2018 – FRESENIUS ENTERED DIVESTITURE PACT WITH ALVOGEN MARCH 22: SUIT; 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS DELAWARE COURT HEARING TO TAKE PLACE ON JULY 9 REGARDING CANCELLED MERGER WITH AKORN; 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS PROPOSED AKORN TO CONDUCT OWN PROBE; 10/05/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA FMEG.DE : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 100.80 FROM EUR 98.70; 24/05/2018 – TUBING SALE DISCUSSED AS CONDITION FOR FTC FRESENIUS OK: CTFN; 23/04/2018 – AKORN: FRESENIUS ATTEMPT TO END TRANSACTION WITHOUT MERIT; 20/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE NORTH AMERICA NAMES ANGELA MCCLURE CEO; 18/04/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care North America, American Nephrology Nurses Association Announce Recipients of Nursing Educational Scholarships; 21/05/2018 – FRESENIUS SAYS AKORN MISSUING PRIVILEGE TO SHIELD FILES; 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CEO: AKORN INVESTIGATION RESULTS WERE GIVEN TO FDA

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 51.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 4.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The hedge fund held 4.23M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.71M, down from 8.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 2.50 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 91,341 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 2.70 million shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 170,891 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Allstate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 13,177 shares. 2.55M are held by Letko Brosseau & Assoc. Kennedy Capital Mngmt has 0.17% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 384,402 shares. Ww Asset holds 22,232 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 123,476 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs owns 0.13% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 326,027 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 34,708 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Mngmt reported 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Adage Prns Group Ltd Llc reported 4.23M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk accumulated 189,964 shares.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $132.60M for 5.16 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.00% EPS growth.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 367,000 shares to 505,000 shares, valued at $56.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbs Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) by 4,236 shares to 228,317 shares, valued at $17.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huami Corp by 23,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,177 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

