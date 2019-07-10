Renaissance Group Has Trimmed By $1.14 Million Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding; Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cenovus Energy had 3 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of CVE in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy”. See Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy Maintain

Renaissance Group Llc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 3.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc sold 10,476 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 9.39%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 268,960 shares with $29.40M value, down from 279,436 last quarter. American Express Co now has $105.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $125.9. About 2.16M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $14.68 billion. The Company’s Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

The stock increased 1.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 1.90M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 23/03/2018 – Andrew: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 22/03/2018 – Canada’s Cenovus Energy sees higher oil sands production; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES FACED BY INDUSTRY “DEMONSTRATE URGENT NEED FOR APPROVED PIPELINE PROJECTS IN CANADA TO PROCEED”; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BELIEVES KEYSTONE XL WILL PROCEED; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES OPPORTUNITY TO REDUCE DEEP BASIN COSTS; 26/04/2018 – CONOCO SEES CENOVUS STAKE AS ‘UNDERVALUED,’ NOT READY TO SELL; 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Cenovus provides first-quarter operational update

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 63% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Midasletter.com with their article: “48North Cannabis Corp (CVE:NRTH) CEO on Strategic Partnership with Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) – Midas Letter” published on December 18, 2018, Midasletter.com published: “Newstrike Brands Ltd (CVE:HIP) CEO on HEXO Corp (TSE:HEXO) Takeover – Midas Letter” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cenovus (CVE) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates, Beats Revenues – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “Aleafia Health Inc (CVE:ALEF) Graduation to TSX and Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC) Agreement – Midas Letter” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity. Squeri Stephen J sold $1.29 million worth of stock.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Fintech Focus Rewind: This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Express had 15 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Tuesday, January 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Monday, March 4. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, July 8. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 3 report. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was initiated by Bank of America.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.35 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.