Renaissance Group Has Raised Lam Research (LRCX) Position; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Decreased By $1.66 Million Its Louisiana (LPX) Position

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased Louisiana (LPX) stake by 67.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 69,258 shares as Louisiana (LPX)’s stock rose 5.49%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 33,814 shares with $824,000 value, down from 103,072 last quarter. Louisiana now has $2.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 1.99 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding

Renaissance Group Llc increased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 4.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc acquired 6,926 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 152,703 shares with $27.34 million value, up from 145,777 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $28.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $199.77. About 987,744 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 91,104 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Finance owns 87,446 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 553 were reported by Glenmede Na. Lpl Financial Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Ajo Limited Partnership owns 131,545 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Regions Financial invested in 1,000 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com accumulated 11,038 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 29,434 shares. Clark Estates Ny owns 141,000 shares. Owl Creek Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.55% or 1.72 million shares in its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Profund Lc holds 0.02% or 15,357 shares. 5,466 were reported by Us Bank & Trust De. Oakbrook accumulated 0.01% or 9,550 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX).

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) stake by 20,403 shares to 204,798 valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) stake by 32,592 shares and now owns 36,024 shares. S&P Global Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 1,949 shares. Chemical National Bank holds 0.08% or 4,014 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Llc has 0.09% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 545,981 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 234,930 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advisors Lc holds 0.03% or 7,761 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Fiduciary Tru holds 0.02% or 3,368 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fin Inc reported 0.13% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.38% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 22,821 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.04% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 17,261 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 36,057 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc stated it has 5,594 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Renaissance Group Llc decreased Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) stake by 17,571 shares to 282,885 valued at $28.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 6,096 shares and now owns 179,561 shares. Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $217.25’s average target is 8.75% above currents $199.77 stock price. Lam Research had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by FBR Capital. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 22 by Goldman Sachs. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, July 8. FBR Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $235 target in Monday, April 22 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.