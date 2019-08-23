Renaissance Group Has Raised Its Position in Carnival Plc (CUK) by $662,921 as Shares Declined; National Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Visa (V)

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 13,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The institutional investor held 268,638 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38M, up from 255,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 317,554 shares traded. Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 36,166 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 33,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $180.09. About 6.33M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CUK shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 9.97 million shares or 5.84% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 148,110 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0% invested in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) for 505 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 10,245 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp has invested 0% in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Advsr Asset holds 0.01% or 14,794 shares. Arrowstreet Lp stated it has 0% in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). 14,887 were reported by Private Advisor Group Lc. Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Ent Fincl Serv has invested 0% in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 0.02% invested in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) for 19,855 shares. Causeway Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 234,851 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 48,334 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP has 201,215 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 7,239 shares. Cwm Limited Liability invested in 53,927 shares.

More notable recent Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) news were published by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carnival PLC – Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares – Yahoo Finance UK” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carnival Cruise Line To Operate Largest Bermuda Season Ever, Adds Week-Long Voyages From Charleston And Baltimore – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Princess Cruises 10th Annual Relaxation Report Finds Most of the World Still Not Getting Enough Sleep – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Lessons From The Legendary Fund Manager Peter Lynch – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Buys Acacia Communications Perhaps Signaling A Change In Strategy; Buy Arista – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 10,476 shares to 268,960 shares, valued at $29.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 29,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,994 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,623 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 56,600 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Ccm Advisers Limited Company reported 91,981 shares. Miles Capital stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Paradigm Fincl Lc owns 27,843 shares. Amica Mutual invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cadinha And Ltd Liability holds 4.74% or 155,057 shares. Moody Bankshares Division stated it has 86,599 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Llc has 2.83% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 72,643 shares. Capital Ltd Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Balyasny Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1,924 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Eastern Bank stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 284,760 shares or 0.9% of the stock. 5,419 were reported by Groesbeck Investment Management Nj.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 25,094 shares to 167,485 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,399 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Street Reacts To Visa’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.