Renaissance Group Has Raised Its Lam Research (LRCX) Position by $1.24 Million; Share Price Rose; Bsw Wealth Partners Has Upped Grainger W W Com (GWW) Holding

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 6,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 152,703 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.34M, up from 145,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $204.09. About 2.26M shares traded or 18.71% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $276.39. About 468,274 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36

