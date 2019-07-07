Renaissance Group Has Lowered Its The Progressive (PGR) Stake as Share Price Rose; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Boosted Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC) by $3.54 Million as Market Value Rose

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in The Progressive Corp (PGR) by 17.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 81,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 388,947 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.04M, down from 470,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in The Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.84 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 435,886 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share

