Renaissance Group Has Lowered Its The Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Mercury General (MCY)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

Mercury General Corp (MCY) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 94 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 80 sold and reduced their stakes in Mercury General Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 23.76 million shares, down from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mercury General Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 56 Increased: 64 New Position: 30.

Renaissance Group Llc decreased The Boeing Co (BA) stake by 8.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc sold 7,087 shares as The Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 76,710 shares with $29.26M value, down from 83,797 last quarter. The Boeing Co now has $188.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $335.37. About 854,901 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE-SOURCE CONTRACT; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders could be at threat; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ethiopian Airlines on the up with more deals & jets; 20/04/2018 – Wichita Bus Jrn: Boeing and Embraer reportedly near pact; deal said to exclude business jets and defense

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 520,284 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 10 reported 32,938 shares. Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boys Arnold stated it has 0.66% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alpha Cubed Investments Lc holds 0.54% or 11,609 shares. Telos Capital Management Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 617 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.44% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,997 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.34% or 585,912 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Inc Adv accumulated 22,332 shares. Meridian Mngmt has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 950 shares. Kames Public Ltd Liability Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 65,497 shares. Korea Invest Corporation reported 452,691 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White owns 1.76% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,142 shares. Interactive Financial invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 27.81% above currents $335.37 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Seaport Global. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, March 7. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Landesbank maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, March 11.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Don’t Get Caught Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Twists And Turns: This Week’s Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 34.79 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Group Llc increased Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic L (NYSE:SHI) stake by 52,459 shares to 270,294 valued at $12.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Petroleo Brasileiro Sa stake by 199,973 shares and now owns 1.13M shares. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.34. About 26,254 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (MCY) has risen 15.50% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average

More notable recent Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mercury General Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) 4.1% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A Return On Equity Of 10%, Has Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mercury General Corporation (MCY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc holds 4.71% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation for 153,035 shares. Prospector Partners Llc owns 231,300 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has 1.02% invested in the company for 328,620 shares. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. has invested 0.59% in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 974,440 shares.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. The firm also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. It has a 15.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.