Renaissance Group Has Lowered Its Oracle Systems (ORCL) Holding; Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Renaissance Group Llc decreased Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL) stake by 3.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc sold 19,479 shares as Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 509,278 shares with $29.01 million value, down from 528,757 last quarter. Oracle Systems Corp now has $179.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 7.15M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services

Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 99 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 81 cut down and sold their stakes in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 37.80 million shares, down from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Bottomline Technologies Inc in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 2 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 56 Increased: 72 New Position: 27.

Bottomline Technologies , Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. It has a 170.87 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services and products include Paymode-X, a cloud payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 60,420 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mar Vista Invest Prtnrs Lc invested in 3.91% or 2.58M shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.35% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bailard Inc owns 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 29,139 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 1,905 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Bollard Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Korea Investment Corporation holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.66 million shares. 3.32 million are held by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Community Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 4,755 shares. 40,264 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc. First Commonwealth Finance Pa accumulated 21,697 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Co has 89,001 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability reported 1,594 shares stake. Reilly Fin Advsr Limited has 0.28% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.22% or 192,322 shares. Davis R M Incorporated holds 0.03% or 15,674 shares.

