Renaissance Group Has Lowered Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by $1.50 Million; As Medifast (MED) Valuation Declined, Apg Asset Management Nv Increased Holding by $745,800

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 134.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The institutional investor held 11,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 4,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.36% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $100.56. About 362,645 shares traded or 31.48% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 29,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 500,994 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.01M, down from 530,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.56M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS GIVING NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD FULL COOPERATION DURING INVESTIGATION OF ENGINE FAILURE; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST: AIRCRAFT TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 1Q Fuel Costs About $2.10/Gallon; 02/05/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Cleveland after a window cracked.…; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS SAFETY IS CO.’S UNCOMPROMISING PRIORITY; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONCLUDES WEBCAST OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEW JETS COULD BE ADDITIONS, REPLACEMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts 2017 EPS to $5.57 From $5.79 for Three New Accounting Standard Updates; 02/05/2018 – WPSD Local 6: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. No reports of

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic L (NYSE:SHI) by 52,459 shares to 270,294 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 21,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Persimmon Plc (PSMMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 862,395 shares. 2.15 million are owned by Invesco. Alpha Windward Ltd Com holds 0.31% or 8,854 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Company has invested 0.13% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Clearbridge Invs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 802 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc accumulated 88,395 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc owns 794,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,012 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.19% or 50,003 shares. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Adirondack Trust has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 465 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv holds 21,765 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

