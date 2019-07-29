Renaissance Group Has Lowered Fabrinet (FN) Position; Radnet (RDNT) Sellers Increased By 7.17% Their Shorts

Renaissance Group Llc decreased Fabrinet (FN) stake by 32.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc sold 6,437 shares as Fabrinet (FN)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 13,286 shares with $696,000 value, down from 19,723 last quarter. Fabrinet now has $2.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 32,346 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 59.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c

Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) had an increase of 7.17% in short interest. RDNT’s SI was 1.22M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.17% from 1.14 million shares previously. With 182,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s short sellers to cover RDNT’s short positions. The SI to Radnet Inc’s float is 3.27%. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 53,405 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 1.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company has market cap of $743.69 million. The Company’s services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology , fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. It has a 20.62 P/E ratio. The firm also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers.

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ICPT, LMT, RDNT – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moab Capital Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On RadNet Inc. (RDNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RadNet to acquire Kern Radiology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fabrinet had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 28 by Needham. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. Needham maintained Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) rating on Monday, May 6. Needham has “Buy” rating and $6800 target.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.83 million activity. KELLY THOMAS F sold $164,364 worth of stock. Mitchell David T. had sold 30,000 shares worth $1.57M. Ng Toh-Seng also sold $1.09M worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares.

More recent Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fabrinet (FN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Fabrinet -3% target cut for indirect Huawei exposure – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Needham Lowers Fabrinet’s Price Target, Cites Loss Of Huawei Sales – Benzinga” with publication date: May 28, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Renaissance Group Llc increased Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic L (NYSE:SHI) stake by 52,459 shares to 270,294 valued at $12.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped International Business Machi E (NYSE:IBM) stake by 32,662 shares and now owns 177,877 shares. Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) was raised too.

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.84 million for 16.77 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.