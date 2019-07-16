Renaissance Group Has Increased Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding By $588,575; Riverview Bancorp Has 1.03 Sentiment

Renaissance Group Llc increased Gilead Sciences (GILD) stake by 2.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc acquired 9,055 shares as Gilead Sciences (GILD)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 332,936 shares with $21.64M value, up from 323,881 last quarter. Gilead Sciences now has $86.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.07. About 7.50M shares traded or 13.39% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead

Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 34 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 33 trimmed and sold stakes in Riverview Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 13.91 million shares, up from 13.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Riverview Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 27 Increased: 20 New Position: 14.

Renaissance Group Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 58,558 shares to 616,500 valued at $33.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc Class A stake by 616 shares and now owns 27,675 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. Citigroup downgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $75 target. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Sunday, March 17 by Piper Jaffray. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Raymond James. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of GILD in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120,941 are held by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Sumitomo Life Ins Co owns 51,311 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gladius Capital Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stonebridge Cap Mgmt holds 76,557 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Hallmark Capital Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 28,970 shares. 534,378 are owned by Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited. Csu Producer Resources Incorporated has 1.26% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Intersect Cap Llc accumulated 4,171 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1,750 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Management reported 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ssi Investment Management stated it has 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owns 59,489 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 190,627 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 4,614 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 13,285 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. for 2.09 million shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 427,244 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 0.39% invested in the company for 113,887 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.33% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 1.09 million shares.

Analysts await Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RVSB’s profit will be $4.07M for 11.31 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Riverview Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $184.15 million. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It has a 10.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans.

The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 40,922 shares traded. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) has declined 10.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500.