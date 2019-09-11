Renaissance Group Has Increased Carnival Plc (CUK) Stake by $662,921; Edge Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by $1.60 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 33.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 55,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 109,473 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, down from 164,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.93. About 2.52 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 13,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The institutional investor held 268,638 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38M, up from 255,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 728,223 shares traded or 62.15% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CUK shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 9.97 million shares or 5.84% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) for 32,823 shares. Moreover, Whittier has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) for 41 shares. Hansberger Growth Limited Partnership holds 91,479 shares or 4.47% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 19,061 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Freestone Holdg Limited Liability reported 12,268 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division holds 0% or 134 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.02% or 18,708 shares. Private Advisor Gp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,887 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 3,126 shares. Highbridge Management Limited Liability Company reported 67,603 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 0.01% or 20,193 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) for 357,226 shares. First Personal Financial owns 131 shares.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 6,256 shares to 149,628 shares, valued at $26.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,710 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 0.71% or 19.94M shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks invested in 0.01% or 23,950 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Argyll Limited Liability reported 11.98 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 0% or 4,471 shares. Da Davidson And Com, a Montana-based fund reported 301,843 shares. Freestone Capital Holding Ltd has 166,937 shares. Spinnaker Trust invested in 0.3% or 102,440 shares. Signalpoint Asset Lc reported 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Burney has 34,579 shares. Cannell Peter B And owns 33,750 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Middleton And Inc Ma holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 15,350 shares. Harvest Fund Advsr Ltd reported 13.38% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). First National Tru Com invested in 21,775 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 13,715 shares to 40,365 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Investment Corp by 19,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).