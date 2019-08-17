Renaissance Group Has Decreased Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake; Resources Connection Has 1.61 Sentiment

Renaissance Group Llc decreased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 4.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc sold 6,256 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 149,628 shares with $26.25M value, down from 155,884 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $17.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $150.31. About 853,134 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE

Resources Connection Inc (RECN) investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 74 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 46 sold and reduced positions in Resources Connection Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 25.38 million shares, up from 25.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Resources Connection Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 37 Increased: 50 New Position: 24.

The stock increased 1.86% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 104,267 shares traded. Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) has risen 12.46% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN); 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c; 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New

Horrell Capital Management Inc. holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. for 177,380 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc owns 787,138 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.56% invested in the company for 1.05 million shares. The Kentucky-based River Road Asset Management Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 64,560 shares.

More notable recent Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: RECN, LDOS, ETR, SYY, AMG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Resources Connection declares $0.14 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Resources Connection Inc (RECN) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $540.77 million. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It has a 17.33 P/E ratio. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management.

Analysts await Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RECN’s profit will be $4.78 million for 28.30 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Resources Connection, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.28% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.09M for 16.78 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Group Llc increased Petroleo Brasileiro Sa stake by 199,973 shares to 1.13M valued at $16.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Persimmon Plc (PSMMY) stake by 14,165 shares and now owns 272,659 shares. Ferguson Plc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rockwell Automation Inc has $21500 highest and $15900 lowest target. $182.33’s average target is 21.30% above currents $150.31 stock price. Rockwell Automation Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.