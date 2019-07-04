Renaissance Group Has Cut Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Position; International Speedway Has 0.77 Sentiment

International Speedway Corp (ISCA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 57 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 74 cut down and sold stock positions in International Speedway Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 19.53 million shares, down from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding International Speedway Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 64 Increased: 40 New Position: 17.

Renaissance Group Llc decreased Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) stake by 3.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc sold 6,096 shares as Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)’s stock rose 7.95%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 179,561 shares with $25.77 million value, down from 185,657 last quarter. Illinois Tool Works Inc now has $48.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $150.1. About 564,903 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.86. About 205,445 shares traded or 23.72% up from the average. International Speedway Corporation (ISCA) has risen 6.33% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECT RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Adj EPS $1.90-Adj EPS $2.10; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Rev $148.9M; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NASCAR’s majority owners explore sale; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Beats Profit Expectations But Misses On Sales — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Raises Dividend to 47c; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The Company’s motorsports themed event activities consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events. It has a 25.4 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in food and beverage concession operations; the provision of catering services in suites and chalets; and the creation of motorsports-related programming content carried on radio stations, as well as Sirius XM Radio, a national satellite radio service.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 5.75% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation for 1.73 million shares. Lindsell Train Ltd owns 1.08 million shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boyar Asset Management Inc. has 0.53% invested in the company for 16,040 shares. The New York-based Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. has invested 0.4% in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 105,058 shares.

More notable recent International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “International Speedway Earnings: ISCA Stock Dips on Q2 Miss – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 3, 2019 : ISCA – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises Over 150 Points; OMNOVA Solutions Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “International Speedway (ISCA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 3, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 1.02% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.97 per share. ITW’s profit will be $648.29M for 18.86 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.94% EPS growth.

Renaissance Group Llc increased Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 13,969 shares to 105,451 valued at $23.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) stake by 254,631 shares and now owns 1.07M shares. Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn owns 4,088 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Lc holds 1,749 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 32,663 shares. Blackrock reported 19.66M shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Company has 1,155 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Barr E S And holds 0.02% or 1,626 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Grp Inv Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 4,208 shares. 28,868 are held by Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Incorporated. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.16% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Mitsubishi Ufj owns 235,855 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt owns 57,918 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 14,155 shares. 331,673 are held by National Pension Serv. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 1,416 shares. Alps invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Among 8 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Illinois Tool Works had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 10 by UBS. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Northcoast given on Wednesday, June 26. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Friday, April 26 report. JP Morgan downgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Thursday, January 10. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $120 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Sell”. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Tuesday, February 5. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Twst.com published: “Illinois Tool Works Inc.: ITW Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In July – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Lincoln Electric Dropped 13% in May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.