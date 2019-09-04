Renaissance Group Has Cut Citrix Systems (CTXS) Position by $1.74 Million as Shares Declined; As Epizyme (EPZM) Shares Rose, Opaleye Management Lifted Stake by $2.88 Million

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 17,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 282,885 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.19M, down from 300,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.1. About 210,548 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 93,554 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss $34.1M; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 88,979 shares to 926,058 shares, valued at $15.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 102,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96 million for 27.71 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc holds 51,392 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 3,104 shares. Stevens Ltd Partnership holds 0.78% or 184,424 shares. 2.46M are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.79% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability holds 124,198 shares. 10 were reported by Fil Ltd. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 0.43% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 299,994 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 186,555 shares. Bluestein R H & Company holds 2,700 shares. Arcadia Corp Mi holds 0.41% or 14,200 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,238 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 159,594 shares. Carroll Fincl Inc owns 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 74 shares.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 200,000 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $23.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 275,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

