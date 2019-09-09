Renaissance Group Has Boosted Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $3.71 Million as Stock Value Declined; Crane Co. (CR) Holder Dudley & Shanley Has Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 19,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 154,776 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93 million, up from 134,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 876,294 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Crane Co. (CR) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 5,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 184,102 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58 million, down from 189,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Crane Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $78.2. About 409,481 shares traded or 22.17% up from the average. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 376,355 shares to 456,507 shares, valued at $24.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 302,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $90.92M for 12.61 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $154,767 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 75,376 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.09% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Creative Planning has 22,393 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 18,132 shares. Moreover, Comerica Savings Bank has 0.03% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 48,750 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 1.35% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 2.09 million shares. Mason Street Advsr stated it has 27,018 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). 42 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Llc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1,327 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Pinebridge LP reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,275 shares to 250,889 shares, valued at $27.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 88,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,814 shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Communication Limited Co stated it has 0.23% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc reported 11,574 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 3,650 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third National Bank has 0.31% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 15,163 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 26,773 shares. 17.97 million are owned by Blackrock. Reynders Mcveigh Management Llc accumulated 8,218 shares. New York-based Jennison Associate Lc has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ellington Group Inc Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sigma Planning reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc reported 32,082 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,800 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Management accumulated 2,650 shares. 10,817 were reported by Weatherly Asset L P.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.